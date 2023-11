Skies Clear By Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Light Drizzle Ending By Midday, Cloudy |High: 61| NNE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |L ow: 41| NNE 5-10

In-Depth:

Light drizzle will continue throughout late morning. Skies will become mostly clear by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s / low 60s.

Veterans Day looks bright with highs in the low 60s.