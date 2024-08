Excessive Heat Returns This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 96 | NE 0-5

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | Calm

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny | High: 98 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

Hot and humid conditions return this week. Highs for your Monday will climb well above average into the mid 90s.

WTVF

The other big story is Hurricane Debby. The latest track keeps impacts from the storm east of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. But, those areas will see concerns for flooding.