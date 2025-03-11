Extra Spring In Our Step (03.11.25)

Temperatures Continue to Rise

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Sky & Mild | High: 75 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear| Low: 41 | SW 3-8

In Depth

Southerly winds are making a return, bringing even warmer temperatures than we saw on Monday! Today and tomorrow will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper 70s. Not only will it be warmer, but we'll also enjoy beautiful, bright skies throughout the day.

By Thursday, expect a brief splash of rain—just a light drizzle, really.

However, a more significant chance for showers and storms moves in Friday night and continues into Saturday. While we're still a few days away, there's a possibility of strong to severe storms, so we'll be keeping a close eye on the situation and fine-tuning the forecast as the weekend draws nearer.