Extreme heat returns to the Mid-State

While pop-up summer storms are possible this week, that is not the big story with our weather. Very hot temperatures are forecasted to return to the Mid-South, with highs in the mid 90s, and heat indices ranging between 105 and 110 degrees.

With heat index values over 105 Tuesday, a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the Mid-State from Noon to 7:00 p.m.

If you work outdoors please make sure you are listening to your body. Drink lots of fluid such as water, gatorade, or powerade. Take frequent breaks in shady or air conditioned areas to allow your body to cool down. Also, remember to check on the elderly and pets.