Weather

Falling temperatures for your Sunday (4-16-23)

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png
WTVF
2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png
Posted at 5:26 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 07:04:06-04

Falling Temps, Clearing Sky

Forecast:

Today: Falling Temps, Gradual Clearing, & Windy | High: 62 (3pm Temp) | W 10-20

Tonight: Clear Sky & Breezy | Low: 43 | W 5-15
Monday: Sunny & Windy with Below Normal Temps | High: 68 | W 10-20

In Depth:

A cold front has moved through the Mid-South and that is leading to a backwards Sunday. The high for today occurred at Midnight, and afternoon temperatures will be below normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

2020 Headlines - 2FontIcon Left.png

While the rain is gone, if you plan to head to First Horizon Park Sunday afternoon for the Sounds game it is a good idea to bring a jacket as temperatures will be on the cool side. It will also be windy during the game with a westerly wind between 10-20mph, and gust around 25mph.

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png

