Falling temperatures for your Sunday (4-16-23)

Falling Temps, Clearing Sky

Forecast:

Today: Falling Temps, Gradual Clearing, & Windy | High: 62 (3pm Temp) | W 10-20

Tonight: Clear Sky & Breezy | Low: 43 | W 5-15

Monday: Sunny & Windy with Below Normal Temps | High: 68 | W 10-20

In Depth:

A cold front has moved through the Mid-South and that is leading to a backwards Sunday. The high for today occurred at Midnight, and afternoon temperatures will be below normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

While the rain is gone, if you plan to head to First Horizon Park Sunday afternoon for the Sounds game it is a good idea to bring a jacket as temperatures will be on the cool side. It will also be windy during the game with a westerly wind between 10-20mph, and gust around 25mph.