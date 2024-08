Warm Weekend; Hot Next Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 93 | SE 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 67 | SE 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 95 | S 1-6

In Depth:

"False Fall" is gone and summer is returning in full force! Highs this weekend will top out in the low to mid 90s, and humidity will be noticeable, but not terrible. That all changes next week as highs flirt with triple digits and humidity increases.

WTVF