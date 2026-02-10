February 10, 2026: Showers Tonight, Cooler (Not Cold) Tomorrow

Clouds Increase, Rain Overnight

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, PM Shower Chance | High: 73 | SW 10-20

Tonight: Showers | Low: 42 | SW 10-20

In Depth:

Clouds, temperatures, and wind are all on the upswing today. Afternoon highs will land in the low 70s, with breezy southwest winds gusting between 25–30 mph.

Tonight, showers move into Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky, with a rumble of thunder possible.. but nothing severe is expected.

All of this is happening ahead of a cold front… but don’t panic! This one isn’t bringing ice or snow, and temperatures won’t even dip below average. It’ll simply nudge us back closer to normal, with highs settling into the low to mid-50s.

Rain chances return for Valentine’s Day weekend. The timing may not be ideal for outdoor plans, but the rain is definitely welcome. Several of us are still dealing with severe drought, so we’ll happily take it.

Here is a look at your 7 Day Forecast.