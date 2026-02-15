February 15, 2026: Soggy Sunday ahead of a major warming trend this week

Soggy Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Widespread Rain, Becoming Scattered This Afternoon | High: 55 | ENE 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear, But Fog Developing | Low: 38 | ENE 1-6

Presidents' Day: Mostly Sunny w/ Above Avg. Temps | High: 63 | SE 0-5

In Depth:

Soggy weather is the story for your Sunday as widespread rain will become more scattered this afternoon. Before the showers lift out this evening we will add around another inch of rain across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area.

The weather story turns to the temperatures for the upcoming week. Highs will soar well above average as we go through the week - flirting with record highs some days.