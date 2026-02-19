February 19, 2026: Low-End Severe Risk Before Weekend Cooldown

Warm & Windy, With Evening Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Ch, Isolated Storms Possible |High: 77|SW 10-15, Gusts: 35 mph

Tonight: Sct. Storms, Clearing |Low: 49| W 10-15, Gusts 30 mph

This morning, we are starting off warm with a few scattered showers.

By lunchtime, skies will clear, winds will increase, and temperatures will soar into record-breaking territory.

Tonight, a cold front will move through the region. The severe threat is low... but not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk for areas along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line... Followed by a Level 1 out of 5 risk for locations along the Alabama/Tennessee state line.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly.

By Monday and Tuesday morning, we’re expecting low temperatures to drop into the 20s.