February 23, 2026: Chill Today, Showers by Thursday

A Bitter Reminder: Spring Isn’t Here Yet

Forecast:

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 35 | NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 23 | Light

In Depth:

Spring is still 26 days away.... And today is a clear reminder of that. We’ll see a brisk chill, with afternoon highs struggling to rise above freezing. Even if they manage to, it won’t make much difference.. it will feel like the 20s all day.

Overnight, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s.

Tuesday brings increasing clouds, stronger winds, and milder readings.

Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. For now, the risk of severe weather remains low.