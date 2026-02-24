February 24, 2026: Winds Increase as Temperatures Rebound

Mild Turn Before Midweek Showers

Forecast:

Tuesday: Increasing Clouds & Breezy | High: 49 | SSW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy| Low: 43 | SSW 15-25

In Depth:

Despite the teens and low 20s to kick off the morning, we will warm above freezing! Clouds, temperatures, and winds will all be on the increase. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Overnight, winds will remain aggressive, keeping temperatures above freezing ... yes, you heard that right ... we will start the day in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. For now, the risk of severe weather remains low.