February 25, 2026: Cloudy today, area showers & a few storms possible tonight

Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today, Area Rain & A Few Storms Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance |High: SW 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers, Isolated Storms |Low: 48| SE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance, Mainly in the Morning,
Sun/Clouds Mix- PM|High: 60| N-5

In Depth:
A cold front will drop our way later today and tonight. This will
bring a small shower chance today and higher rain chances
tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible.

The rainfall amounts will be lower for our northern counties and
higher to the south and east.

