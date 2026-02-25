February 25, 2026: Cloudy today, area showers & a few storms possible tonight

Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today, Area Rain & A Few Storms Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance |High: SW 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers, Isolated Storms |Low: 48| SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance, Mainly in the Morning,

Sun/Clouds Mix- PM|High: 60| N-5

In Depth:

A cold front will drop our way later today and tonight. This will

bring a small shower chance today and higher rain chances

tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible.

The rainfall amounts will be lower for our northern counties and

higher to the south and east.