February 26, 2026: Sunshine Returns with a Weekend Warm-Up

Afternoon Clearing

Forecast:
Today: AM Showers, Clearing, High: 60| N-5
Tonight: Clear |Low: 37| Calm

In Depth:
This morning, we are waking up to patchy fog and scattered showers.

As the day goes on, clouds will clear out, giving way to a beautiful afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will set the stage for radiational cooling, sending temperatures down into the low/mid 30s.

That cool air won’t stick around for long ... once the sun comes up, numbers will quickly rebound into the low / mid 60s.

Saturday starts off on a chilly note, but much like Friday, the cool start fades fast. Expect a bright and warm afternoon with highs reaching the 70s. Looking ahead to next week, a few opportunities for rain return, though nothing widespread is expected at this time

