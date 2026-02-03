February 3, 2026: Rain Helps Melt Ice Today, Cold Air Rushes In Tomorrow

Tuesday Splash Alert

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, rain showers move in midday | High: 47 | S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Few Snowflakes | Low: 31 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

This afternoon, rain showers will move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky as temperatures climb into the low to mid/high 40s, reaching closer to 50 degrees near the AL/TN state line. The combination of milder air and rainfall will help melt lingering snow and ice. While road conditions won’t be perfect, there should be noticeable improvement.

Another surge of cold air arrives tomorrow, bringing wind chills back down into the 20s.

The coldest period will be Thursday morning, with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s... Yet feeling like the teens.

By Friday, conditions improve significantly, with the warmest and most seasonable day of the week ... highs returning to the low 50s.