February 6, 2026: Up and down temps today and tomorrow then warmer next week

Weather Whiplash The Next Couple of Days

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 53| SW 5-10 to

NW 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Light Showers to Flurries/Lt. Snow Along

the Plateau|Low: 27| N 10-15

Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Sunny, Colder |High: 38| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Highs on the FriYAY will soar to the 50s for most of us this afternoon. The southern counties will flirt with 60 degrees.

We have more weather whiplash on the way! A couple of cold fronts will sweep across the Mid-South tonight. That will keep highs in the 30s Saturday. Some of the Plateau area counties could see a light shower tonight then flurries or light snow showers overnight.

A warming trend starts Sunday