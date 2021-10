Lots of Sunshine & Below Avg. Temps

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and Pleasant | High: 67 | N 1-6

Tonight: Clear and Cool| Low: 44 | Calm

Details:

Another wonder-FALL day expected for your Sunday! Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight it will be chilly again in the mid to lower 40s. Make sure the kids have a jacket as they head off to school Monday morning! Temperatures will be in the 70s for your work-week. Rain looks to hold off until Thursday.