Forecast:

Saturday: Breezy & brisk | High: 65 |NW 10-20 (25)

Tonight: Clear and Cool| Low: 43 | NW 5

Details:

Clouds will be clearing this morning with sunshine expected by the afternoon. Highs today will be about 10 degrees below average, only in the mid to lower 60s across the area! It will also be breezy today with a northwesterly wind gusting at time up to 25 mph. Sunday will also be nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.