Few AM showers, decreasing clouds PM(1.17.23)

Few AM Showers, Decreasing Clouds PM
Forecast:
Today: Few AM Showers, Clouds Decrease PM|High: 68|SW 5-10
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Patchy Fog|Low: 50|W to SE-5
Tomorrow: Cloudy, PM Rain & Storm Chance, Few Storms in the Evening and Night Could be Strong to Severe |High: 68|SE 10-15
In Depth:
As the morning showers push east, clouds will decrease this
afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s, just a few
degrees shy of today's record high of 71 degrees.
Clouds return tonight setting up a rain and thunderstorm chance
for Wednesday afternoon and night. As a cold front moves
across our area tomorrow night, a few storms could be strong
to severe. Stay Weather Aware!