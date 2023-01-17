Few AM showers, decreasing clouds PM(1.17.23)

Few AM Showers, Decreasing Clouds PM

Forecast:

Today: Few AM Showers, Clouds Decrease PM|High: 68|SW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Patchy Fog|Low: 50|W to SE-5

Tomorrow: Cloudy, PM Rain & Storm Chance, Few Storms in the Evening and Night Could be Strong to Severe |High: 68|SE 10-15

In Depth:

As the morning showers push east, clouds will decrease this

afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s, just a few

degrees shy of today's record high of 71 degrees.

Clouds return tonight setting up a rain and thunderstorm chance

for Wednesday afternoon and night. As a cold front moves

across our area tomorrow night, a few storms could be strong

to severe. Stay Weather Aware!