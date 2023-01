Decreasing Clouds, Cooler

Forecast:

Today: Few AM Showers East, then Clearing Skies |High: 60| W 10-15

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mostly Clear |Low: 36 | W-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 50|SW 10-15

In Depth:

Sunshine returns to the Mid-South today as a cold front pushes to our east. Look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.