Few AM showers west, decreasing clouds(9.21.23)

Few Morning Showers West, Decreasing Clouds

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds, Few AM Showers

West |High: 86| SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 61| E-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 86| SE to E-5

In Depth:

Our day started with mostly cloudy skies and a few

showers in our western areas. Clouds will decrease

during the afternoon allowing highs to warm into the

80s. Our normal high for today is 83. FYI: We hit

100 degrees on this day last year.

After the morning showers in the western areas die out, we'll

stay rain free for a couple of days. Some may see a shower

or two Sunday afternoon and evening. Higher rain and storm

chances return early next week. Bring the sun tan lotion if you're

heading to the Pilgrimage Festival.