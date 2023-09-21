Few AM showers west, decreasing clouds(9.21.23)

Few Morning Showers West, Decreasing Clouds
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds, Few AM Showers
West |High: 86| SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 61| E-5
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 86| SE to E-5
In Depth:
Our day started with mostly cloudy skies and a few
showers in our western areas. Clouds will decrease
during the afternoon allowing highs to warm into the
80s. Our normal high for today is 83. FYI: We hit
100 degrees on this day last year.
After the morning showers in the western areas die out, we'll
stay rain free for a couple of days. Some may see a shower
or two Sunday afternoon and evening. Higher rain and storm
chances return early next week. Bring the sun tan lotion if you're
heading to the Pilgrimage Festival.