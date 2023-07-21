Few hit or miss storms today, less humid this weekend (7.21.23)

Few Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Today, Less Humid Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm Chance|High: 88|
NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Showers & Storms Possible|
Low: 66|NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Storm Ch. South/SW|High: 87|
NW 5-10
In Depth:
A cold front will continue to slowly move across the region
today. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.
While the storms won't be as widespread as yesterday,
a few storms could still be strong, especially over
our southern counties.
Behind the front, it'll be less humid this weekend with highs in
the mid to upper 80s. While a stray storm isn't out of the
question in a few of our southern counties Saturday, most
areas will be rain free for the weekend, Here's the weekend
planner with the forecasts for Saturday and Sunday.