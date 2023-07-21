Few hit or miss storms today, less humid this weekend (7.21.23)

Few Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Today, Less Humid Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm Chance|High: 88|

NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Showers & Storms Possible|

Low: 66|NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Storm Ch. South/SW|High: 87|

NW 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front will continue to slowly move across the region

today. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

While the storms won't be as widespread as yesterday,

a few storms could still be strong, especially over

our southern counties.

Behind the front, it'll be less humid this weekend with highs in

the mid to upper 80s. While a stray storm isn't out of the

question in a few of our southern counties Saturday, most

areas will be rain free for the weekend, Here's the weekend

planner with the forecasts for Saturday and Sunday.