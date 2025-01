Few Showers & Storms Today, Drier for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Ch., Isolated Storms |High: 67|

SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Few Evening Showers & Storms Possible |

Low: 44| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy |High: 56| N to E -5

In Depth:

A series of front help to bring rain to our area. Another front will

sweep across the region later and may squeeze out a few showers

and isolated storms this afternoon and early tonight.

We'll dry out for the weekend.