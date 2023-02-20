Few showers possible this morning & evening (2.20.23)

Mild With a Few Showers for President's Day

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers Possible |High: 67| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy with a Few Showers Early then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 50| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 68| NW to E 5-10

In Depth:

It'll be cloudy, mild and breezy today with scattered showers possible, especially this morning. Our normal high today is 55 degrees.

While we'll be well shy of today's record high, we look to shatter a record Wednesday when highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s. The current record for that day is 74° set in 1897. The current record high for Thursday is 83° set in 1996.