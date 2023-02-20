Watch Now
Few showers possible this morning & evening (2.20.23)

A weak weather system will squeeze out a few showers this morning and again this evening. It'll be mild today, but record warmth will be possible Wednesday.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 08:30:21-05

Mild With a Few Showers for President's Day

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers Possible |High: 67| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy with a Few Showers Early then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 50| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 68| NW to E 5-10

In Depth:
It'll be cloudy, mild and breezy today with scattered showers possible, especially this morning. Our normal high today is 55 degrees.

While we'll be well shy of today's record high, we look to shatter a record Wednesday when highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s. The current record for that day is 74° set in 1897. The current record high for Thursday is 83° set in 1996.

