Few showers possible today, nice weekend on the way (4.11.25)

Few Showers Possible Today along with a Stray Storm with Small Hail
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Rain Ch., Stay Storm Possible |High: 59| N 5-10,
Gust: 20 mph
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 38| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 63| N 5-10
In Depth:
A few showers are still possible today along with a few isolated
thunderstorms. Those storms could even produce pockets of
small hail due to the cold air aloft. Our highs today will be below
the average high of 71 degrees.
Great weather is on the way for the weekend, but morning lows will drop
to the 30s both days.