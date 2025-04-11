Few showers possible today, nice weekend on the way (4.11.25)

Few Showers Possible Today along with a Stray Storm with Small Hail

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Rain Ch., Stay Storm Possible |High: 59| N 5-10,

Gust: 20 mph

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 38| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 63| N 5-10

In Depth:

A few showers are still possible today along with a few isolated

thunderstorms. Those storms could even produce pockets of

small hail due to the cold air aloft. Our highs today will be below

the average high of 71 degrees.

Great weather is on the way for the weekend, but morning lows will drop

to the 30s both days.