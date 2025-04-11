Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Few showers possible today, nice weekend on the way (4.11.25)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Friday, April 11, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Few Showers Possible Today along with a Stray Storm with Small Hail

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Rain Ch., Stay Storm Possible |High: 59| N 5-10,
Gust: 20 mph
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 38| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 63| N 5-10

In Depth:
A few showers are still possible today along with a few isolated
thunderstorms. Those storms could even produce pockets of
small hail due to the cold air aloft. Our highs today will be below
the average high of 71 degrees.

Great weather is on the way for the weekend, but morning lows will drop
to the 30s both days.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk