Few showers still possible, less humid tomorrow(8.11.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's morning forecast: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Posted at 6:07 AM, Aug 11, 2022
Less Humid Air on the Way

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Sunny, 40% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 87|
N-5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 67 | N-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Less Humid |High: 86| NE 5-10

In Depth:

This morning, we are starting off to a foggy start. Fog is anticipated to dissipate by 9 am.

After lunchtime, we will see a few more storms develop mainly south of I-40. Highs will stay in the 80s again thanks to the clouds and rain chances. It will still be a bit sticky outside, but behind this front, more comfortable air will move in.

This weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and less humid air.

