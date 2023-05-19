Few showers today, best rain & storm chances tonight/early Sat (5.19.23)

Few Showers Possible Today, Best Rain & Storm Chances Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 80| S 5-10
Tonight: Few Showers/Storms Possible Early, Best Rain & Storm
Chance After Midnight |Low: 66| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Area Showers, Few Storms AM, Few Showers Still Possible
in the Afternoon|High: 76| NE 5-10
In Depth:
Look for lots of clouds today with some hit of sunshine. A shower or
a storm is possible. Tonight, the best chances for rain and storm
arrive late tonight, but we can't rule out a shower for your early
evening plans including tonight's Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
concert at Nissan Stadium.
That concert is part of what is another busy weekend for events in the
region. Here's the weekend planner.