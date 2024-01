Lots of Clouds Today

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Few Sprinkles Possible |High: 46| SW-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 28| W to N-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix then Clearing |High: 45| N 5-10

In Depth:

Look for mostly cloudy skies today as a low pressure system tracks

along the gulf coast. While a few sprinkle area possible here, most

of the rain will remain south of the Volunteer state. Highs will

remain close to seasonal norms into the weekend.