Few strong to severe storms possible late today & early tonight (2.5.25)

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch., Few Strong Storms

Possible Between 4pm-10pm | High: 60 During the Day| E to S-5

Tonight: Area Showers, & Storms, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Early Tonight |Low: 60| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms |High: 70|

SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will develop today. During the afternoon and evening hours, a few storms could be strong to severe. They main threats are wind gusts & small hail.

Our temperatures will be up and down over the next few days. Our high

of 65 degrees for today may not be reached until after sunset tonight.

Tomorrow, we could tie or break a record high. Once temps drop

Sunday, colder weather is expected into the start of next week.