Few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon & evening(5.16.23)

Few Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Shower & Storm Ch., A Few Storms
Could be Strong to Severe|High: 87| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. Early, A Few Storms
Could be Strong to Severe, Mainly East|Low: 60|N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid| 82| NE 5-10
In Depth:
A cold front will move across the Mid-South this afternoon and
evening. This will bring showers and thunderstorms. A few of the
storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind, hail and
heavy downpours are the main threats. An isolated tornado
can't be totally ruled out from the Upper Cumberland into
East Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky.
Behind the cold front, less humid air arrives for Wednesday. That may
be the best weather day of the week.