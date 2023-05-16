Few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon & evening(5.16.23)

Few Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon and Evening

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Shower & Storm Ch., A Few Storms

Could be Strong to Severe|High: 87| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. Early, A Few Storms

Could be Strong to Severe, Mainly East|Low: 60|N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid| 82| NE 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front will move across the Mid-South this afternoon and

evening. This will bring showers and thunderstorms. A few of the

storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind, hail and

heavy downpours are the main threats. An isolated tornado

can't be totally ruled out from the Upper Cumberland into

East Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky.

Behind the cold front, less humid air arrives for Wednesday. That may

be the best weather day of the week.