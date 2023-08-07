Few strong to severe storms possible today(8.7.23)

Warm & Humid with Strong to Severe Storms Possible
Forecast:
Today: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Chance, Few
Storms May Be Strong to Severe|High: 89| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing|Low: 69| NW 10-15 then NW-5
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Not as Humid|High: 87| W-5
In Depth:
A cold front will move across the region today. Ahead of
this, we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
A few of those storms could be strong to severe. That
chance is higher to the east of I-65.