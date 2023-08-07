Few strong to severe storms possible today(8.7.23)

Warm & Humid with Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Chance, Few

Storms May Be Strong to Severe|High: 89| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing|Low: 69| NW 10-15 then NW-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Not as Humid|High: 87| W-5

In Depth:

A cold front will move across the region today. Ahead of

this, we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those storms could be strong to severe. That

chance is higher to the east of I-65.