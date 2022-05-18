Few strong to severe storms possible(5.18.22)

Warm & Breezy with a Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Increase, 30% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 90|S 10-15

Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower/Storm Ch.|Low: 69| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Rain/Storm Ch.|High: 90|

SW 10-15

Details:

More summer type heat in the middle of May! A storm complex will push toward us today and can help trigger a few showers and storms. Even as the storms die, they'll leave behind boundaries that could help fire up showers and storms later today and early tonight and again tomorrow. While not everyone will see storms, some of the ones that develop could be strong to severe this afternoon, early tonight and tomorrow.