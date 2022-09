Heating Up

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild | High: 88 | S 2-7

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 67 | S 1-6

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Mild | High: 93 | SSW 308

In Depth:

Thursday is the official start of Fall, but Summer doesn't want to let go! Highs throughout the next week will flirt with record highs. And if you were hoping for rain to bring relief, don't hold your breath.

Today will be dry with highs around 90. The average high for this time of year is 84.