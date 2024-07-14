Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Flirting with triple digit highs for your Sunday (7-14-24)

Posted at 5:29 AM, Jul 14, 2024

More Hot Weather Through the Weekend, Will We Hit 100°?

Forecast:

Today: Well Above average Temps, 10% Chc for Pop-Up Storms | High: 100 | SW 1-6

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear & Somewhat Muggy | Low: 75 | SSW 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Humid, 10% Chc for Pop-up Storm | High: 99 | SSW 2-7

In Depth:

The heat wave continues with highs once again flirting with triple digits. While a few pop-up storms once again cannot be ruled out today, our next decent chance for showers and storms will come by the middle of next week. Until then you can expect hot and humid conditions as we flirt with heat advisory criteria.

HENRY HEAT ADVISORY.png
HENRY HEAT INDEX Next 5 DaysAM - EDIT.png
HENRY Next 5 Days.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018