Flirting with triple digit highs for your Sunday (7-14-24)

More Hot Weather Through the Weekend, Will We Hit 100°?

Forecast:

Today: Well Above average Temps, 10% Chc for Pop-Up Storms | High: 100 | SW 1-6

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear & Somewhat Muggy | Low: 75 | SSW 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Humid, 10% Chc for Pop-up Storm | High: 99 | SSW 2-7

In Depth:

The heat wave continues with highs once again flirting with triple digits. While a few pop-up storms once again cannot be ruled out today, our next decent chance for showers and storms will come by the middle of next week. Until then you can expect hot and humid conditions as we flirt with heat advisory criteria.

WTVF

WTVF