Flooding, severe storms all possible Saturday (2-15-25)

Posted

Storm 5 Alert Today Due to Storms & Flooding Concerns

Forecast:

Today: Storm 5 Alert, Widespread Rain & Storms will bring Flooding Concerns, Some Strong Storms Possible | High: 67 | S 10-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Rain & Storms turning to Snow, No Accumulation Expected | Low: 37 | WNW 15-20, Gust 30 mph
Sunday: Windy & Cold, Morning Snow with No Accumulation | High: 38 | NW 10-20, Gust 30 mph

In Depth:

Saturday will be a busy weather day with everything from flooding to isolated tornado chances. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for severe weather.

WTVF Master 2020.png

Because of the active pattern, and threats across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert for the entire day. As far as severe storms, the best timeframe for storms that could contain damaging wind, hail, and even isolated tornadoes will be between 2pm-10pm today.

2020 Storm Threats2.png

Almost all of the Mid-South is under a Flood Watch through Sunday.

2020 FLOOD WATCH.png

While the majority of the rain will occur Saturday, here's a look at the overall total forecasted from now through the end of the weekend.

HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png

