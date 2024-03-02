Fog and drizzle will slowly give way to gradual clearing this afternoon

Clouds Slow To Clear Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy & Foggy Start, Gradual Afternoon Clearing | High: 60 | S 1-6

Tonight: Fog, Dense in Spots, Developing Overnight | Low: 46 | SSE 1-6

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild | High: 73 | S 5-10

In-Depth:

The start of the weekend is rather dreary with fog and drizzle across much of the area. By Saturday afternoon our sky will gradually clear as temperatures struggle to climb into the upper 50s, to near 60.

WTVF

Sunday looks much nicer with dry weather and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.