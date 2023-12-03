Watch Now
Foggy start, but breaks in clouds and breezy by the afternoon (12-3-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 07:58:15-05

Morning Fog, Breezy Afternoon

Forecast:
Today: Areas of Fog Early, Cloud Cover Turning Partly Cloudy | High: 60 | W 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Turning Cloudy | Low: 43 | S 5-10
Monday: Mostly Cloudy w/ a 20% Chance for Rain | High: 55 | W 10-15

In-Depth:
If you are heading to cheer on the Titans today you can expect a cloudy sky and patchy fog while tailgating. By kickoff, we should have breaks in the clouds, and throughout the game, it will turn breezy with a westerly wind between 5-15 mph, and a gust around 20 mph.

With breezy conditions and a partly cloudy sky, highs for your Sunday will top out a little above normal, around 60 degrees.

