Freeze warning again tonight (11.4.21)

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Nov 04, 2021
Freeze Warning Through 9am This Morning
Freeze Warning: Midnight Tonight-9am Friday

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny|High: 55| N 5-10
Tonight: Clear, Areas of Frost|Low: 32| NE-5
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny|High: 59| E-5

Details:
The big story for us is the cooler than normal temperatures. Highs today will be about 10 degrees below our normal high
of 66°. This will lead to another cold night with temps around the freezing mark. The NWS has issued
a freeze warning for Friday morning as well. A beautiful autumn weekend is on the way for us.

