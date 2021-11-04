Freeze warning again tonight (11.4.21)

Freeze Warning Through 9am This Morning

Freeze Warning: Midnight Tonight-9am Friday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny|High: 55| N 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Areas of Frost|Low: 32| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny|High: 59| E-5

Details:

The big story for us is the cooler than normal temperatures. Highs today will be about 10 degrees below our normal high

of 66°. This will lead to another cold night with temps around the freezing mark. The NWS has issued

a freeze warning for Friday morning as well. A beautiful autumn weekend is on the way for us.