Friday August 21, 2026: Weekend Forecast: Mostly Dry and Pleasant

Nice Weekend Ahead
Forecast:
Today: Patchy Morning Fog, Becoming Mostly Sunny | High: 90 | NNW 5-10
Tonight: Patchy Fog | Low: 66 | NNW 1-6
Saturday: Mostly Sunny, 20% Shower Chc. in the Plateau | High: 93 | WNW 5-10
In Depth:
TGIF! Today's forecast looks seasonable across the Mid-South, with dry weather expected for most locations. A stalled boundary may spark an isolated pop-up shower across the Cumberland Plateau and areas farther east, but the vast majority of the region will stay rain-free.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the forecast is looking favorable overall. A few isolated afternoon showers are possible Saturday across the Plateau and areas east, with rain chances remaining around 20%. However, most communities will stay dry, so there is no need to cancel or alter outdoor activities.