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Friday August 21, 2026: Weekend Forecast: Mostly Dry and Pleasant

Posted

Nice Weekend Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Patchy Morning Fog, Becoming Mostly Sunny | High: 90 | NNW 5-10
Tonight: Patchy Fog | Low: 66 | NNW 1-6

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, 20% Shower Chc. in the Plateau | High: 93 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

TGIF! Today's forecast looks seasonable across the Mid-South, with dry weather expected for most locations. A stalled boundary may spark an isolated pop-up shower across the Cumberland Plateau and areas farther east, but the vast majority of the region will stay rain-free.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the forecast is looking favorable overall. A few isolated afternoon showers are possible Saturday across the Plateau and areas east, with rain chances remaining around 20%. However, most communities will stay dry, so there is no need to cancel or alter outdoor activities.

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