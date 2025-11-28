Friday, November 28: Sunny & cold today, rain chance Saturday afternoon

Sunny & Cold Today, Rain Chance Arrives Saturday Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Cold |High: 45| NW-5

Tonight: Increasing Clouds |Low: 28| Lt & Var then SE-5

Tomorrow: Clouds Thicken, Increasing Shower Chances,

May Mix with Snow Briefly North |High: 51| SE 10-15

In Depth:

It'll be sunny and cold for Black Friday shoppers today. Highs will

be well below the average high of 57 degrees.

High school playoffs continue tonight for teams trying to make that

last push for next weekend's BlueCross Bowl. It will be dry but cold

for games tonight.

For those traveling Saturday, the day will start dry here with increasing

rain chances during the afternoon. Rain starts earlier to our west

and northwest. Some of it may mix with snow in West TN and

Western Kentucky Saturday morning then may mix with snow

in northern Middle TN and South Central KY Saturday night.