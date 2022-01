Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 48|SW 15-20

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold |Low: 26| Light SE

Details:

Today and Monday will be the warmest days with highs near 50. Our next cold front arrives Tuesday with a quick splash of cold rain. A few snowflakes may mix in on the tail end of the rain, but nothing is expected to stick. Enjoy school next week kids!