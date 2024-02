Breezy & Cool Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, turning Partly Cloudy | High: 49 | NE 10-15, Gust 25mph

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 30 | S 1-6

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Mild | High: 63 | S 5-15, Gust 25mph

In-Depth:

The first half of your weekend will be chilly and breezy with highs only in the 40s on Saturday. A southerly wind returns for Sunday and mild temperatures return as well with highs climbing into the 60s. It will remain breezy on Sunday.