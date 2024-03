Sunny & Cool

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 64 | N 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Frost Possible | Low: 39| N 5-10

In Depth:

Lots of sunshine for the Mid-South today with cool afternoon highs.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the 30s for many of us, and that will allow patchy frost to develop.

Resurrection weekend will feature highs between 75-80 degrees and dry conditions. Rain chances return early next week.