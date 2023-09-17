Watch Now
Great football weather for the Titans home opener (9-17-23)

WTVF
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 06:43:10-04

Comfortable Temps For Your Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy, 10% Ch. of a Spotty Shower | High: 80 | NW 4-9
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 57 | NNW 1-6
Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 80 | NNW 2-7

In-Depth:
After some areas of fog to start, conditions look nice across the Mid-South heading into your Sunday afternoon. If you are heading to the Titans home opener against the Chargers at Nissan Stadium you'll want sunscreen. Despite the comfortable temperatures the sun is still at an angle that could lead to sunburn.

