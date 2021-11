Sunny Skies for the Weekend; Fall Back 1 Hour 2am Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 59|E-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Areas of Frost|Low: 34|E-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny|High: 62| N-5

Details:

Your weekend is looking great! More frost is possible Saturday morning, and they could be some patchy frost on Sunday morning. Highs will reach the mid to low 60s. We'll be in the low 70s by Monday!