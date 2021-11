Dry Start to the Week, Shower Chances by Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 71| S-5

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog |Low: 40| S-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 72| SW 5-10

Details:

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will quickly warm to around 70 degrees this afternoon.

It'll remain dry until a chance of rain arrives on Veterans Day.