Have respiratory issues? Limit outdoor activity Thursday between 9 a.m. and sunset

As temperatures and humidity are set to increase, the air quality is set to decrease. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the counties in gray for all of Thursday.

With a stagnant, rain-free weather pattern, hot temperatures, and not much of a breeze the air quality is not ideal for outdoor activities. If you suffer from any type of respiratory alignment such as Asthma or a heart condition please avoid being outdoors during the day. The best times for outdoor activities for anyone with respiratory alignments is before 9am, or after sunset which is just after 8pm.