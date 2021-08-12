Heat Advisory, few showers & storms possible

Heat Advisory, Few Showers & Storms Developing

Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Showers & Storms|High: 97,

Heat Index: 103-107 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. Low: 77 |SW-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 95,

Heat Index: 100-104 | SW-5

Details:

Our weather will be dangerously hot again today. The heat advisory this afternoon ends at 8pm. This weekend, a system will help gives a chance for area showers and a few storms. Temps will trend down to the low 90s for highs.

