Watch
Weather

Actions

Heat Advisory, few showers & storms possible

items.[0].videoTitle
Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 06:41:26-04

Heat Advisory, Few Showers & Storms Developing

Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Showers & Storms|High: 97,
Heat Index: 103-107 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. Low: 77 |SW-5
Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 95,
Heat Index: 100-104 | SW-5

Details:
Our weather will be dangerously hot again today. The heat advisory this afternoon ends at 8pm. This weekend, a system will help gives a chance for area showers and a few storms. Temps will trend down to the low 90s for highs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018