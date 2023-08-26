Heat and humidity continue, but relief in sight

Relief on the Way!

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid w/ Sct'd Storms | High: 97, Heat Index: 105-110 | N 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers & Storms | Low: 75 | NNE 1-6

Sunday: Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 88 | NNE 2-7

In Depth:

After the hottest temperatures of the year invaded the Mid-South this past week, a cold front is on our doorstep and will bring relief from the heat and humidity! BUT...we have to make it through another hazy, hot, & humid day Saturday before those chances move in. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area as well as an Excessive Heat Warning.

WTVF

WTVF

The cold front that will bring relief will also bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area today and Sunday. It is possible a few storms could contain some gusty winds.