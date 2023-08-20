Heat and humidity increasing today (8/20/23)

Heat & Humidity Return Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid | High: 95 | S 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Muggy | Low: 72 | SSE 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid | High: 97 | ESE 0-5

In-Depth:

After a few days of low humidity and below-average temperatures, heat and humidity begin their return today. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s, and it will be noticeably humid across the Mid-South.

High pressure known as, "The Ridge," builds in this week and will bring highs near 100 across much of the nation's mid-section. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen, taking frequent breaks, and most importantly...STAYING HYDRATED...if you have to be outdoors.