Heat wave continues, isolated shower or storm possible (7.15.24)

More Hot & Humid Weather, Isolated Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 99,

Heat Index: 100-107)| SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 7| SW-5

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 99,

Heat Index: 100-105| SW 5-10

In Depth:

Nashville officially hit the 100° mark for the first time since last

August. We'll flirt with triple digits again today and tomorrow. While

most areas will be dry, a few showers & thunderstorms are possible

today and Tuesday.