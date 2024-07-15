Heat wave continues, isolated shower or storm possible (7.15.24)

More Hot & Humid Weather, Isolated Storms Possible
Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 99,
Heat Index: 100-107)| SW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 7| SW-5
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 99,
Heat Index: 100-105| SW 5-10
In Depth:
Nashville officially hit the 100° mark for the first time since last
August. We'll flirt with triple digits again today and tomorrow. While
most areas will be dry, a few showers & thunderstorms are possible
today and Tuesday.